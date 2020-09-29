STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Miss Kerala goes digital

The audition process will start in October and registrations are open.

File photo of Miss Kerala contestants at a culinary class

KOCHI: Miss Kerala, the annual beauty pageant, is going digital in its 2020 edition. With Covid cases on the rise, Impresario, the organiser, has decided to go the digital way in various stages of the pageant.  This will also create a platform for contestants across the globe to participate. The audition for the 2019 edition was also conducted digitally. It had then gone viral on social media. 

The audition process will start in October and registrations are open. At least one parent of the contestant should be a Malayali. She should also be in the age group of 18-24 and at least five feet  two-inches tall. Applications can be submitted through the portal  www.misskerala.org .The last date for registration is October 15. For more details,  contact 8289827951.

This pageant was first held in 1999 and since then have turned a progressive platform for young Malayali women all over the globe to present their talent and empowering thoughts. Some of the winners are Ranjini Haridas, Rima Kallingal and  Deepti Sati.

