‘She Loves Tech India’ competition goes virtual

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is organising a virtual competition in association with She Loves Tech to create a pan-India network for entrepreneurs, firms and investors which competition aims at boosting businesses led by women and entrepreneurs who have developed technologies dedicated to improve the lives of women globally, a release said. KSUM has invited applications from startups at http://www.startupmission.in/shelovestech for She Loves Tech India 2020 preliminary round of The National Grand Challenge, scheduled to be held on October 31.

The last date for submitting applications is October 3. Ten best startups from among the applicants will pitch virtually and the winner will get the opportunity to pitch their concept in the global finals. A mentorship round, scheduled for October 26 will precede the preliminaries. An ‘Investor Cafe’ will also be held for two days subsequently. The mentorship round will see the participation of top 30 startups from the applicants.