STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

An app to know our snakes

 Indriyam Biologics Pvt Ltd, a biomedical startup, has come up with ‘Snake Hub’, a digital platform on snake varieties in Kerala and

Published: 30th September 2020 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: When it comes to saving the life of a snake bite victim, everything hinges on identifying the species. Kerala has seen around 55 snakebite deaths and as many as 24,186 incidents between 2015 to 2019. Hence, it becomes important to identify the snake correctly. However, not many can do it. This is what prompted Indriyam Biologics Pvt Ltd, a biomedical startup that works in diagnostics and therapeutics of snake envenomation, to come up with SnakeHub, a mobile application. 

“It is a social initiative,” said R Dileep Kumar, co-founder of Indriyam Biologics. According to him, they are a Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Govt of India certified bio-medical startup firm. “We have brought out the app as a part of the CSR initiative and the platform is free,” he said. “The team of five, comprising Arjun C P, Anaswara Krishnan, Amol Lopes, Vivek Sharma and I, has identified 114 species of snakes endemic to Kerala,” he said. According to him, the application provides information regarding each of them. “The data, at present, is available in both English and Malayalam,” said Dileep. 

Dileep and Vivek Sharma had earlier brought out a book on snakes of Kerala. “The amazing fact is that  Kerala has around 35 per cent of the entire snake species,” he added. According to him, identifying the species and the hospital where anti-venom treatment is available goes a long way in saving a snakebite victim. “The app has information like introductory biology, the ecology of snakes, snakebite first aid, identification tips, snake conservation, hospitals which treat snakebite and snake rescuer’s list,” said Dileep.

And, for those who want to go deep into the subject, there is a  checklist on snakes of Kerala, he added. 
According to him, other than the endemics of the Southern Western Ghats, nearly all the other species are found all over India. “Hence, very soon we will be expanding the reach of the app, first in South India and then to the rest of the country,” he said. 

At present, the Malayalam names of most of the common species are available in the app. “We will be regularly updating the remaining ones. We are grateful to our numerous supporters who have generously furnished photographs of various species, invested their valuable time in discussions and offered unpublished or published data to enrich our content. As SnakeHub is in its infancy, there are numerous things that need to be fixed and managed,” said Dileep.

More from Kochi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp