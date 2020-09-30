STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hear me out!

September 30 is International Podcast Day. We look at the growth of podcasts among Malayalis and popular channels to subscribe to

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Podcast, an audio feature that has been popular around the world for years now, has recently become popular in Kerala too. With platforms like Spotify and Apple podcasts offering easy hosting, the lockdown has pushed many Keralites to start their own podcasts on a variety of issues concerning the society. According to Jino Thomas, producer and co-founder, Tent podcast, there are almost 150 active Malayalam podcasters active now. “This especially increased in the last year. Creating an audio clip is much easier than videos. The anonymity is another positive feature,” says Jino.

Jino launched Tent a year back and has a group of friends creating content for it. “People were stuck at home during the lockdown without much to do. This was a good time to experiment for Malayalis,” adds Jino.Jino adds that podcasts are also popular among Malayalis living abroad. The streams of interest include technology, book and film reviews, interviews, and even audiobooks.

“People settled abroad also love hearing about travel in Kerala, its history and heritage,” adds Jino. Malayali podcasters even have a ‘Malayalam Podcasting Community’ on WhatsApp and Telegram where they can share content easily. The group now has around 60 members and counting. It has also planned different activities to celebrate Podcast Day.

Got a podcast plan?
Consistency is key for running a successful podcast. Don’t let your audience forget about you. Research is another important factor, so you never seem like you are bluffing. Most podcasters would ask to you steer clear of current affairs if you are a beginner, because it’s easy to get caught in controversy, and you will have to stay regularly updated to keep up the flow. 

