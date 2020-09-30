STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More than 800 covid-19 cases in Ernakulam again

 Ernakulam again breached the 800-mark with 859 persons turning Covid-19 positive.

Published: 30th September 2020 05:11 AM

Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath, in PPE kit, helping the health department perform the last rites of a Covid patient at Kalamassery on Tuesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam again breached the 800-mark with 859 persons turning Covid-19 positive. Of the 859 cases, six persons arrived from abroad and other states while 731 contracted the disease through contact. The number of persons whose sources of infection couldn’t be identified is 112.  Among the infected, 10 are health workers. The district saw 216 persons recovering from Covid. Of these, 211 are from the district while five are from other districts.

As of now, the number of active cases in the district is 7,084. On Tuesday, 250 patients were admitted to hospitals and first-line treatment centres. On Tuesday, 1,719 samples were collected and sent for testing. On Tuesday, the results of 1,933 samples were received. The number of samples collected from private hospitals and laboratories is 1,635. 

Comments

