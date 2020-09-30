Trade unions to organise meet against move to shut down HIL

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The joint forum of trade unions at Hindustan Insecticides Ltd (HIL) will organise a ‘Calling Attention’ meet urging the intervention of Union and state governments to save the first Central public sector unit in the state from closure, at SCS Menon Hall in Eloor on October 6.

A decision to call the attention of both governments was taken at a meeting held last week. HIL Officers Association, HIL Employees Organisation (BMS), HIL Workers’ Union (INTUC) and Hindustan Insecticides Employees Union (CITU) have decided to launch a joint agitation against the move to shut down the unit.

According to the employees, the Niti Aayog has recommended the chemical and fertilisers ministry to disinvest or shut down HIL. The Kerala unit of the company is incurring a loss of `36 crore per annum. There are 107 permanent and 50 temporary employees at the Eloor unit. The ban on DDT, BHC and Endosulfan pushed HIL into a crisis with sales plunging by 50 per cent.

Hibi requests Centre to desist from HIL closure plans

Kochi: In a letter to Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers V Sadananda Gowda on Monday, Hibi Eden, MP, has requested the government to refrain from the move to close down Hindustan Insecticides Ltd (HIL), Kochi. “The company is having three production units and a reasonably good number of employees. At a turbulent time like this, I request you not to take any decision to close down HIL,’’ Hibi said in his letter.