Filmy flavours

Likhitha P Nair By

Express News Service

KOCHI: There is a connection between films and food that is hard to explain. It’s always ‘movies and dinner’, because flavours are, after all, storytelling of the senses. Entering Kaapi and Co., the newly-opened restaurant on the first floor of Shenoys Theatre in MG Road will give you mixed emotions. The warm lighting and wistful Malayalam melodies will carry you to the black and white era of Indian cinema.

Rajinikanth to Kamal, Mohanlal to Sheela, the restaurant is designed to be a movie lover’s comfort space.

But for this Avenue Regent offering, director Isaac Alexander didn’t stop with the nostalgia there. As a connoisseur who has offered Kochi its favourite continental dishes, it seems he decided to make Kaapi and Co. a flavourful fusion experience. Chef Jijo Jose, who was just the man for the job, put the thought together to create a menu that appeals to both the international and traditional palate.

For instance, the Injipuli BBQ Wings in the starters is nothing like any wings you have ever taken a bite of! Chicken wings marinated in traditional inji puli (a must-have in any Kerala sadya), is a tangy, crispy delight to munch on as you discuss the movie climax with your friends.

Now speaking of crispy, yours truly will recommend biting into the Gunpowder Chicken Tenders. If you love spicy food as much as I do, this chilli-pesto covered boneless chicken strips served with an in-house dip is a showstopper. The beef plantain Tacos is quite an interesting mix too. The taco is made from dehydrated, processed raw plantains, and topped with slow-cooked, juicy tender beef. The full ensemble goes into your mouth in a single bite, and you may close your eyes and enjoy the flavour burst!Vegetarians and non-vegetarians can eat the healthy yet flavour-heavy Koon and Corn Quesadillas.

The subtle aftertaste of black pepper is the best thing about this starter. The curry menu has the best of all worlds - the Railway Mutton Curry, which was first served in first-class train compartments during the British era, is one of the must-haves. I would recommend pairing it with the crispy, in-house coin parottas, or palappam. The Mangalorean fish curry is yet another preparation that is not a common find in Kochi - a tangy, medium spicy curry with cooked shallots. The braised beef vindaloo is for the red meat lovers - an Indo-Portuguese preparation that goes perfectly well with steaming baturas!