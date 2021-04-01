KTDC introduces new summer packages

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Tourism Development Corporation has come up with a slew of attractive holiday packages for families this summer. The holiday packages will be offered in its properties in Thiruvananthapuram, Ponmudi, Kovalam, Munnar, Thekkady, Thanneermukkom, Kochi, Malampuzha, and Wayanad.

The premium properties with the holiday packages are Samudra at Kovalam, Aranya Nivas at Thekkady, Tea County at Munnar and Bolgatty Palace in Kochi. The packages are priced at Rs 5,999. Budget properties, priced at Rs 3,999, are Periyar House at Thekkady, Suvasam Kumarakom Gateway at Thanneermukkom, Pepper Grove at Sultan Bathery, Golden Peak at Ponmudi, Grand Chaithram in Thiruvananthapuram, and Garden house at Malampuzha. The package includes room rent and breakfast for two nights/three days for parents and kids below 12 years.