Mystery death of girl: Police widen probe, to coordinate with Maharashtra police

KOCHI: As part of the probe into the death of 11-year-old Vaiga Sanu and the disappearance of her father Sanu Mohan from Kochi, police have decided to coordinate with the Maharastra police. The decision came after it emerged that Mohan had been hiding in Kochi for the last five years, to evade arrest in connection with a few economic crime cases registered in Pune. The probe team will also record the statement of Sanu Mohan’s wife Ramya to corroborate certain inputs, which the team collected during the course of investigation.

A police team will be dispatched to Maharashtra soon to coordinate with the local police for collecting certain details. Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner R Sreekumar is monitoring the probe and the probe team has already searched the family’s flat—6A in Beta Tower, Sree Gokulam Harmonia, Kangarappady —where Sanu Mohan and his family resided after he bought it in the name of his wife Ramya five years ago. Mohan’s car, bearing the registration number KL07/CQ/8571, was also in the name of his wife.

“We found that the car had not passed through the L&T bypas in Coimbatore. Though a team went to Coimbatore to collect details about the car, they couldnt get anything specific,” said Inspector K Dhanapalan.

He said as per the autopsy report of Vaiga, whose body was found in the Muttar near Manjummel on March 21, the death was due to drowning and there were no bruises or assault marks on her body.

Police said Mohan was a construction materials supply agent in Pune where he also ran a workshop. “Even his close family members didn’t know about the cheating cases against him and he had come to Kochi to hide himself from those who had given complaints against him in Pune,” said a police officer.

Police are trying to establish whether his wife knew about the cases against him in Pune and if they had relocated to Kochi fearing arrest by Pune police. “His relatives have no idea about how he became an interior designer in Kochi as he was into materials supply and engineering works in Pune. It seems he had done a lot of planning to evade arrest in the last few years,” said police officers. According to the neighbours of Sanu in the apartment complex, he had borrowed money from a few persons. The owners’ association had held a meeting and decided to appoint him as its secretary before he disappeared.

APARTMENT RESIDENTS, SCHOOL STAFF IN SHOCK

Kochi: The death of 11-year-old Vaiga and the mysterious disappearance of her father, Sanu Mohan, have come as a shocker to many at the Sree Gokulam Harmonia apartment building at Kangarappady. Sanu had been staying in flat number 6A with his wife and daughter for the past five years. The staff of Vidyodaya School near Kangarappady too are saddened by the untimely death of Vaiga, a Class IV student, who they said was a bright student.“She was a brilliant girl who was good in studies and in extracurricular activities. We haven’t seen her in person for the past one year as the classes were in virtual mode because of Covid-19. But she never bunked any of the sessions online and was active,” said a senior staff member of the school.