One held for stabbing SFI leader

KOCHI: The Kalady police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old local resident, who has been allegedly involved in several criminal cases, in the case related to a clash that erupted on the Sree Sankara College campus during the release of the college magazine.

Sarath Gopi of Pirarur, who was arrested, was named in the rowdy list of Kalady police station.Amal Shivan, SFI college unit secretary, was critically injured in the clash, reportedly between the current and former students on Tuesday. The injured youth, who is a final-year BA Malayalam student, was rushed to a hospital in Angamaly where he underwent a two-hour-long surgery, the police said.

“When the celebrations were going on, a few outsiders entered the campus and started creating a ruckus. The students objected to it. As the argument heated up and the students asked them to leave, one of the outsiders rushed to Amal with a knife and stabbed him,” said a student.