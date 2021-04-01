‘Stench’ reality: KSRTC, private bus stands raise a stink

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Post-pandemic, Kochi is going through a major transition, with its infrastructure and lifestyle gearing up to meet global standards. But when it comes to what the common man needs the most, this city may be a little behind. TNIE looks at the plight of Kochi’s bus stations, both private and public, the hub of road transport to and from the city, as they remain unkempt and neglected

Acasual visit to the Kaloor bus stand will make you feel disgusted. The litter lining its premises and lack of seating arrangements is one thing, but the stench that fills your nose as you near its entrance is unbearable. The bus stand is right next to Kaloor metro station too.

The unkempt sidewalks and clogged Perandoor Canal are stark examples of the corporation’s laxity.

You may also find wayfarers setting up makeshift tea stalls on the footpath. They pick and sell snacks and collect money without basic hygiene and safety precautions. The waste and wappers are usually left there to rot causing the stench.

The dimly-lit corridors of KSRTC bus station

has become a haven for anti-social elements

and homeless people after nightfall

Slaughterhouse a major concern

Kaloor bus stand, unfortunately, has a big slaughterhouse on its backside, the primary source of foul smell and contamination of the area. Despite long-pending demands to make alternative arrangements to dispose of the waste from this slaughterhouse, little has been done by the civic authorities to standardise one of the prime locations in Kochi.

The plight of the feeding room

To make the Kaloor bus stand more woman-friendly, a special waiting area was constructed using the funds shelled out by Hibi Eden, MP, the then MLA. The waiting area has a separate feeding room for nursing mothers. But now, the waiting area is regularly occupied by men who sleep on the floor leading to the feeding room.

“The local self-government body is responsible for the upkeep of the waiting shelter. Councillor M G Aristotle had brought this issue to my notice and we constructed a woman-friendly shelter. We can’t restrict men from entering the shelter, because it is for everyone. I will request the mayor to take necessary action,” says Hibi.