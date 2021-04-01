To fly high

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A dam Harry dreamt of becoming a pilot as a child. After watching an aircraft flying among the clouds he too wanted to fly into the sky. But even after securing a scholarship and gaining fame as the first transgender aviation pilot, Adam is still facing discrimination from the flying academy, making his dream a bit more difficult to reach.

He secured his flying licence from Johannesburg at the age of 17 and became the first transgender airline pilot in India. But when he decided to come out as a trans man on social media, his family resorted to locking him up in the house for a year and took him for conversion therapies. “They used to beat me up and I went through a lot physically. My family even burned my clothes and destroyed my phone when I tried to leave,” Adam recalls. Due to continued transphobic attacks from his family, Adam left home and ran away to Ernakulam.

He used to sleep at railway stations and bus stops as he couldn’t find a job or a place to sleep. Members of the transgender community gave him a job at their juice shop in Fort Kochi. He tried giving lectures at aviation academies in the city but when they learnt about his gender, they refused to pay him. “It was an unsafe environment for me both inside and outside the community,” he said. Around that time media found out about my plight and a vernacular daily published a story about me.

“It was an anonymous call that changed my life,” Harry said. “One day, a person called and helped me with securing an appointment with the child welfare department, which led me to meet the secretary of the social justice department. I had given a request for starting a juice shop. But when they learned about my flying licence, they said I should fly. They helped me secure a scholarship for continuing my flying lessons at the Rajiv Gandhi Academy for Aviation Technology in Thiruvananthapuram.”

But his life at the academy is nothing short of a battle. It was even difficult to secure a fitness certificate, he said. “They even declared me unfit for flying for six months. Even now, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) refuses to accept my identity as a trans-man. They want me to appear as a female.” Adam has stopped taking hormones for the last year, as the institute suggested that he should not sport a moustache or facial hair.

Adam is leaving for South Africa next month to renew his flying license. He had 83 flying hours but as he lost six months of training time, he has to renew his licence. He says the lives of transmen are more difficult than those of transwomen. “Our visibility is very minute. For transmen, it’s very difficult to break barriers even in their home, as they are assigned a female body at birth,” he says.