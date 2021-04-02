STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid cases rising again, health dept advises caution

The number of fresh Covid cases reported in the district is climbing steadily.

Published: 02nd April 2021

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The number of fresh Covid cases reported in the district is climbing steadily. Apprehensive of a further rise in the number of active cases, the district health department has advised people to remain vigilant. The Covid protocol violation observed during election campaigning, and not maintaining social distancing, can prove fatal, the health department reiterated.

On Monday, Ernakulam had reported 184 new cases. The number rose to 283 on Tuesday, and to 316 on Wednesday. On Thursday, 327 cases were reported in the district.“The rising numbers don’t bode well for the future. A huge population is risking exposure to the virus and since all economic activities have resumed in full swing, we are helpless in preventing the virus from spreading. A rise in hospital and ICU bed occupancy can be expected after the elections,” said Dr Monu Varghese, a pulmonologist based in Kochi. 

He cited instances of many candidates and supporters not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing during electioneering. “Such nonchalance will deal a heavy blow to all efforts the state health officials and the government have taken by to curb the spread,” Dr Monu added. 

Currently, over 250 Covid patients are under treatment at various hospitals in the district. “We are expecting a rise in Covid cases after the elections and are prepared for that. The health department has ensured that hospitals, both private and government, are capable of handling a surge. At the same time, we urge everyone to follow the Covid protocol stringently to prevent infection,” said District Medical Officer N K Kuttappan. 

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive for those above 45 years, which commenced in the district on the day, received a good response. “Over 150 persons came to our hospital for vaccination on the very first day. Those who were unable to register were offered spot registration,” said a doctor with a major private hospital in the district.

DIST REPORTS 327 NEW CASES, 157 RECOVERIES
Kochi: Ernakulam district reported 327 new Covid cases and 157 recoveries on Thursday. A total of 2,799 patients are currently undergoing treatment for Covid in the district. As many as 2,401 patients are being treated for Covid at their homes while 188 patients are being treated at various private hospitals in the district. Highest number of cases were reported from Thrikkakara, Maradu, Kalamassery, Koovapay, Elamkunnapuzha and Aluva.

