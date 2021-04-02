Covid vaccination centre open at CIAL

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A COVID vaccination centre has been opened at Cochin International Airport (CIAL) at Nedumbassery. The centre has been set up at the airport’s second terminal. This is in addition to the Covid testing centres at the arrival terminals of the airport. The facilities at the centres can be utilised by both the passengers and also the airport staff.

As per the instructions issued by the Central government, at present, the vaccination facility is open for persons above 45 years. The cost of a single dose of vaccination as per the government is `250. The vaccination centre will be open from 9am to 5pm.

The registration for vaccination can be done directly at the centre or via the web portal. Those arriving for vaccination need to bring identification documents like the Aadhaar card, driving licence or pan card. The centre has been set up in association with Kinder Hospital. For more details, contact 7306701378.