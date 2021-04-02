STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaiga murder case: Police suspect father escaped overseas using fake passport

They fear that if Sanu has managed to escape overseas using a fake passport, it would not be easy to trace him.

Published: 02nd April 2021 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: While efforts are on to trace Sanu Mohan, the father of 11-year-old Vaiga who was found dead in the Muttar, the police are weighing the possibility of Sanu fleeing the country using a fake passport.The probe so far has revealed that Sanu had done extensive planning before disappearing and he might have sourced a fake passport. The police have already seized his original passport from his apartment at Kangarappady. They fear that if Sanu has managed to escape overseas using a fake passport, it would not be easy to trace him.

Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner R Sreekumar said they are considering all possibilities as the probe team could not unearth any details about Sanu, who has been missing since March 20. “We have seized his passport. Our teams are trying their best to dig out details about him and his car,” he said.

An emigration official  told TNIE that tracking Sanu through a lookout notice at emigration checkpoints in airports and border posts would become difficult if he has arranged a fake passport by giving a different address proof and forged documents. 

“Normally, lookout notices are issued based on the details of the passport in the name of the person. In this particular case, if the absconding person uses a passport with a different name and address, then it will be a challenge for the police,” said the official.      

Meanwhile, the police have started collecting the details of his relatives and friends settled in various parts of the country, mainly Pune. Police officers said Sanu’s elder brother, who was in Pune, had come to Kerala and the police will be collecting certain details from him in connection with the incident.

“He might have discarded the car or sold it in the grey market somewhere in Tamil Nadu. It’s now certain that he had prepared a detailed plan. However, the child’s death is still a mystery. The probe has revealed that he was very close to the daughter” an officer said.

PROBE FINDINGS

  • Sanu had done extensive planning before disappearing 
  • If Sanu has managed to escape overseas using a fake passport, it would not be easy to trace him 
  • Sanu was close to Vaiga and her death is still a mystery
