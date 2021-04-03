Four held for gangrape of 19-year-old migrant woman

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a gruesome incident, a 19-year-old migrant woman was gangraped by four migrant workers near Vengola. Salim Mandal, 30, Mukalin Ansari, 28, Muneerul alias Moni, 20, and Shakeebul Mandal, 23, hailing from West Bengal, were arrested by Perumbavoor police in this connection.

Officers said the accused raped the woman after inviting her to their room to make Biryani for them. The woman was staying with her husband in a rented house. “The accused stayed in the neighbourhood. When her husband went for work at a plywood company, the accused invited the woman to their house to prepare the delicacy. Since they knew one another, the woman didn’t suspect their intention. But when she went to their room, the men raped her brutally,” they said.

Police said the rape, which took place on Tuesday, came to light when she complained about the incident to her husband who informed the police. “The accused were caught while they were trying to flee the state. But they were nabbed following a tip-off to Rural SP K Karthick. The accused were remanded in custody after being produced before a court,” police said.