HC issues code of conduct for its staff, district judiciary

Kerala High Court has introduced a code of conduct for the staff of the High Court and district judiciary to regulate their involvement and intervention in social media and other public platforms. 

Published: 03rd April 2021 06:40 AM

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court has introduced a code of conduct for the staff of the High Court and district judiciary to regulate their involvement and intervention in social media and other public platforms. The memorandum issued by Sophy Thomas, Registrar General, made it clear that appropriate action should be taken against the violators of the code of conduct.

The code of conduct approved by the administrative committee of the Kerala High Court stated that the staff members of the High Court and district judiciary shall not use social media for making offensive, irresponsible or defamatory statements criticising policies and actions of the government and its institutions, ministers, officials, heads of departments, judges, political leaders and social activists.

The High Court will have a monitoring cell to observe and secure proper use of computer and internet system provided in courts and to report about misuse of social media.  The cell will report such instances of misuse of social media to the Registrar General.  The staff members of the High Court and district judiciary should declare their e-mail address and social media accounts and they should ensure secure and proper use of them. 

“No fake ID-address or accounts shall be made or used by staff members of the High Court and district judiciary,” stated the memorandum. It added that they should not publish any proceedings, official actions, records or data from the office files on social media or publish blogs on any matters on social media without prior permission of the High Court. They should not use carping, intemperate, filthy, derogatory, insinuating and discriminatory language on social media.

The High Court also barred its staff members and district judiciary from indulging in use of internet, other than for official purposes, during office hours. They should not access prohibited sites during working hours and indulge in exchange for communication of personal matters on official sites. They should be very careful in expressing or propagating any opinion on social media which may offend any cultural, ethnic, social or religious group. 

They should take care that no derogatory or insulting remarks and comments pertaining to any person, group of persons, official, socio-cultural or political personalities shall be made on social media platforms.
The court also restricted them from using mobile phones, tablets and electronic gadgets for corrupting, data hacking or any other illegal activities. They should not indulge in criticising case laws and judgments of the courts, judges or judicial system to scandalise them on social media.

