Injury from fall, police to stick to girl’s statement

Muvattupuzha Circle Inspector K S Gopakumar also confirmed the girl had repeatedly given the same statement about the injury .

Published: 03rd April 2021 06:39 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Putting aside doubts of a possible sexual abuse involved in the incident in which a four-and-a-half-year-old girl child of an Assamese couple at Muvattupuzha was admitted to hospital with severe abdominal pain, police have decided to go fully by the statement of the child that she suffered pain after she fell on a bicycle while playing at home.

Though Muvattupuzha police launched a probe into the incident after doctors attending on her at Kottayam Medical College Hospital (MCH) raised suspicion about possible sexual abuse, the girl gave statement that she suffered injuries on her private parts in the fall. “We did a verification of the spot where the incident occurred based on the statement of the girl. She also gave a similar statement to magistrate. As of now, we have decided to stick to what the girl has revealed,” said a police officer.

Muvattupuzha Circle Inspector K S Gopakumar also confirmed the girl had repeatedly given the same statement about the injury . The bicycle was kept near the window and the child accidentally fell on it while playing. The girl and her parents were staying on rented premises at Perumattam. After the girl complained of abdominal pain, she was first taken to a private hospital and later shifted to MCH.

