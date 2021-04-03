Vaiga murder case: Sanu Mohan’s financial deals to be probed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The City police probing the disappearance of Sanu Mohan and the death of his 11-year-old daughter Vaiga, whose body had been recovered from the Muttar river near Manjummel on March 22, has decided to probe the financial dealings of Sanu including his bank transactions.

It is learnt that the decision to probe the financial transactions of Sanu is to find out whether there is any link between them and his disappearance. Though his recent bank transactions had been probed by police earlier, they couldn’t find anything unusual. However, it emerged that a cheating case had been registered against Sanu in Pune where he worked as an interior designer.

“ During preliminary investigation, we found that a cheating case was registered against Sanu in Maharashtra. Even CCTV footage of his car was found at Walayar. It is clear from this that he has some connection in both Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. To get more clarity on this, we need to know about his antecedents and lifestyle. So we will probe all his financial transactions to detect any kind of unusual pattern in the transactions,” said an officer.

Earlier, police also found that he had some dealings with private money lenders. “ The team is verifying whether his wife had any bank account which was used by Sanu. It’s also suspected that Sanu had arranged funds after pledging the flat which is in the name of his wife,” officers said.

Meanwhile, investigators are also looking into the role of an interstate quotation gang in the disappearance of Sanu. “ It is too early to conclude that interstate gangs are involved. But we cannot rule out the same. A detailed probe will reveal more information. We are moving in the right direction and we can crack the case soon,” said DCP Aishwarya Dongre.

POLICE TO QUESTION SANU’S WIFE, KIN

Police have decided to yet again question Remya, wife of Sanu Mohan, and other relatives in connection with the death of 11-year-old Vaiga Sanu and the disappearance of Sanu Mohan. Already, investigators have collected the Call Data Records (CDR) of mobile phones used by Sanu. Police suspect Remya will be able to reveal some more details regarding the activities of Sanu and the people with whom Sanu had been associated in the last five years. “The probe team will be collecting details from relatives and Remya,” officers said, adding, the team had collected details of Sanu’s financial transactions.