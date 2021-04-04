First boat for water metro launched

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first boat of the water metro was launched at Cochin Shipyard in the presence of senior officials of KMRL and CSL. An official release said the vessel was built in the small ship building facility of CSL under strict quality control. The boat is the first of the 23 boats with a 100-passenger capacity being built at CSL.

The underwater works were completed and the remaining works are being done for delivering it by the end of the month. There are mandatory works like shaft alignment, pump and piping systems to be carried out.