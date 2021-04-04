LDF supporter in Corporation campaigns for UDF candidate

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Giving the LDF district leadership a jolt, TK Ashraf -- an IUML rebel and the health standing committee chairperson of the LDF-led Kochi corporation -- on Saturday came out against the front’s Kochi candidate KJ Maxi. He organised a campaign at Mattanchery seeking votes for UDF candidate Tony Chammany.

According to Ashraf, Maxi -- the sitting MLA -- ignored the development of the Mattanchery area. “Though Maxi won with the support of Mattanchery residents last time, he ignored us completely. Even now people are facing a drinking water issue which he had promised to resolve. He also failed to reinstate the Mattanchery-Island ferry service. He was a total failure as an MLA,” Ashraf said.

He said Mattanchery residents would support those candidates who can bring development projects to the area. “During the tenure of Tony Chammany as Mayor, western Kochi received plenty of projects including RO-RO vessels, RAY and Smart City Mission projects. We will support the person who can bring development to the area,” said Ashraf. But he said his support to the LDF in the Kochi corporation will continue.