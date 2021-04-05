STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

No trace of person who left pistol, five bullets in shopping cart at LuLu Mall

It was around noon on Saturday that mall staff noticed a package in one of the trolleys at entrance number one of the mall.

Published: 05th April 2021 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

The pistol and bullets which were found discarded at LuLu Mall

The pistol and bullets which were found discarded at LuLu Mall

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police are yet to make a breakthrough in identifying the person who discarded a pistol and five bullets in a shopping trolley at LuLu Mall, one of the largest shopping malls in the state. According to the officers, the footage of four persons from CCTV cameras at the mall is being analysed thoroughly. 

Though an aged person had been taken into custody on Saturday evening after scanning the footage, he was let off subsequently after a detailed verification of the footage found that he did not have any links with the incident.Preliminary analysis by ballistic experts found that the firearm is a Chinese-made model of 9mm calibre Russian pistol Norinco Tokarev. 

“The pistol is unusable. We are trying to get certain details with the help of the weapon’s serial number. If it belongs to a person, who has a valid firearms licence, then we will be able to track down the person ,” said an officer.Police have handed over the footage to the digital image enhancing team in cyber forensic wing to get a clearer image of the person, who is seen near the trolley in which the pistol and bullets were found.

It was around noon on Saturday that mall staff noticed a package in one of the trolleys at entrance number one of the mall. On checking, they found a cloth bag containing a pistol and bullets. A note, on which names of social and religious leaders were found written in a distorted manner,  was also found in the bag.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LuLu Mal LuLu Mal pistol case
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp