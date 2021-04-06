STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
13 airborne tacticians join Navy, Coast Guard

The officers were trained in air navigation, flying procedures, tactics employed in air warfare, anti-submarine warfare and exploitation of airborne avionic systems.

Published: 06th April 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Indian navy, Indian Coast

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A group of 13 airborne tacticians, including 11 officers of the Indian Navy and two officers of the Indian Coast Guard, graduated as airborne tacticians of the forces at an impressive passingout parade held at INS Garuda, the air station of Navy, in Kochi on Monday. Flag Officer Sea Training Rear Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar reviewed the parade and awarded the coveted ‘Golden Wings’ to the officers.

The officers were trained in air navigation, flying procedures, tactics employed in air warfare, anti-submarine warfare and exploitation of airborne avionic systems. These officers will now serve on board maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft of the Navy and Coast Guard. Lieutenant Ankush Kumar Yadav was awarded the Uttar Pradesh Trophy on being adjudged first in overall order of merit while Lieutenant Ravinder Nain was awarded the Eastern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding- in-Chief Trophy for the best in flying. Assistant Commandant Ankur Singh Pawar was awarded Sub Lieutenant R V Kunte memorial book prize for best in ground subjects.

