A safe space for women

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A few weeks back, the Instagram community in Kerala came across a shocking incident. A male influencer with a huge fan following used his online clout to track the address of a girl. She had allegedly criticised a post of the latter on his Instagram. The male influencer allegedly stalked the girl using her photographs and physically breached her privacy by turning up at her residence. This has led to the formation of two support groups. One group in support of the influencer and the other a group of survivors who came together to speak about the cyber-harassment they faced.

The testimonials by the group of survivors point to the continued victimisation of women and other vulnerable groups in cyberspace. Due to the significant increase in the number of online abuses, especially of women and children, Kerala Police have come up with a new initiative. ‘Aparajitha is Online’ has been launched at the state level to address the grievance of online harassment of women and children. Though the initiative was launched last year, it became operational only a few months ago.

The Superintendent of Women Cell, Merin Joseph, is in charge of the initiative at the state level. “Most often, online harassment is not reported to the police due to various reasons like societal pressure. Maybe, the offender is a close friend or a relative or the victim might be insecure to approach the police. So, the idea was to create a platform where the victims could send their complaints. These will be forwarded to the respective cyber cells and other officials concerned, who will take action against the offenders,” Merin Joseph said.

The officer said a mail aparajitha.pol@kerala.gov.in has been created where complaints can be forwarded. “‘Aparajitha is Onlibe’ aims to identify and locate the offenders and if needed take legal action against them. “In the coming days, we are planning to come up with more effective ideas to tackle the online harassment of women and other vulnerable groups,” Merin Joseph said.

#wearedone says survivors

With the cyber harassment of women and other vulnerable groups such as the queer community becoming rampant, the government had introduced Section 118A to the Kerala Police Act. According to the section, intimidation, defamation or insulting a person is an offence, which could be punishable with up to three years of imprisonment and/or a huge fine.

However, it was withdrawn following strong opposition from various groups of people. This has led the survivors to start the #wearedone campaign to encourage other survivors to come forward. The campaign is led by the Citizens’ Collective for a Safe Cyber Space, which includes a group of lawyers, tech experts, and many policy professionals. A petition was also circulated on the need for a comprehensive action plan against cyberspace-related harassment.