Ernakulam braces for second Covid wave

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Officials in the health department are expecting a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in Ernakulam district post the assembly elections. District Medical Officer Dr N K Kuttappan told TNIE that the department will increase testing and vaccination in response to the current situation. “The vaccination process will be carried out smoothly. Along with that, active surveillance will be increased and the number of tests will also be increased. We will make sure that RT-PCR tests are done for the maximum number of people,” the DMO said.

Aluva hospital to be Covid centre

The DMO said that the district hospital, Aluva, would be turned into a Covid hospital from April 10. Till now, PVS Hospital, Kaloor, was being used as the frontline Covid treatment centre in the city.

Extra polling booths 1,647

The district administration said that a total of 1,647 extra polling booths have been set up in Ernakulam district alone, amid fears of a Covid-19 surge. The extra booths have been set up dividing those booths having a voters’ count of more than 1,000.

What can you do as a voter?

Wear masks always, do not lower the mask while talking

Remove the mask only for identification purposes

Observe social distancing always

Sanitise hands with soap or sanitiser before entering the booth and after casting the vote

Do not take children below the age of 10 to polling booths

Avoid interaction with pregnant women, children and people with serious ailments

Avoid close contact and shaking hands

Avoid gatherings and maintain social distancing

Do not spit on public places

Keep away from the public if you have a fever or any similar symptoms

After going out, clean yourself before interacting with family members

Ensure that you are observing all Covid guidelines

Constituency

For the last assembly election, the total number of polling booths in Ernakulam district was only 2,108. For today’s poll, 3,899 booths have been set up, including 114 temporary polling booths.