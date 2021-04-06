HC directive to take action against encroachers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the Kochi Corporation and the Kalamassery Municipality to take action against the illegal encroachment of Edappally and Kochappilly canals respectively based on reports submitted by the survey team. The entire exercise should be completed in three months, the court ordered.

The state government submitted to the court that the measurement and demarcation processes of the Edappally canal have been completed and the survey sketch has been handed over to Kalamassery municipality authorities for removal of encroachments. With respect to the Kochappilly thodu, the Kanayannur tahsildar (LR) has constituted a team for the survey work, the government submitted. It said three of eight surveyors deputed to conduct the survey at the canal were inadvertently included in the list of officers deputed for the election process.

However, after noticing the mistake, the trio was reinducted into the survey team to speed up the process. The government also said the survey would be completed within 15 days.