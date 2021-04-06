STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

No worries over ovaries

If you struggle with PCOD, the right mix of diet and exercises will help you keep your condition in check

Published: 06th April 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajiv Ambat
Express News Service

KOCHI: Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a condition that occurs due to hormonal imbalance and insulin resistance. When the body becomes resistant to insulin which opens the cell walls to facilitate the uptake of glucose from the blood, blood glucose levels stay elevated. The pancreas responds to this by producing more insulin to absorb the glucose.

High insulin in the blood stimulates ovaries to produce more testosterone, the male sex hormone, leading to ‘hyperandrogenism’. This condition is an excess of male hormones in the female body. It manifests as excess hair growth, facial hair, acne and irregular menstrual cycle. Women with PCOD may have trouble conceiving and delivering a baby. PCOS can be overcome through appropriate dietary changes and exercisesKeeping a  good diet In most cases, a person suffering from PCOS will be either over-weight or have disproportionate composition — a lean muscle mass and higher fat mass. Reducing body fat, while preserving lean muscle mass is very important.

So, it is smart to not go for a crash diet.  A calorie deficit diet is important. A calorie deficit can be created by either eating lesser calories, or shedding calories working out. The sensible way is to do both — eat slightly lesser while spending more at the gym.

Some women do the mistake of completely cutting out fat from their diet. While fat is indeed dense in calories, it is extremely important to provide the right amount of fat in the diet, and more so for women! This is because dietary fat is crucial for proper hormonal balance and also to absorb many micronutrients Vitamin D, E, and K. 

Exercises
Exercises help make sure that the glucose spike in the blood is effectively managed and absorbed by the cells. Both aerobic exercises like running, swimming and cycling and anaerobic exercises like lifting weight, weight resistance training and gym improve insulin sensitivity. There is a general misconception among women that they should not lift weights. Weight lifting in women has many benefits. 

Lifting weights (or weight training) in the gym is a type of resistance training that puts muscle fibres across resistance thereby creating micro-tears inside the fibres. The body rebuilds these, but with better quality and quantity and hence gaining strength. Muscles in our body store up to 400 gms of glucose, as glycogen! 

It is highly effective for those facing PCOD and also improves the overall strength of the body.  
(The author is the CEO & Chief health office at NuvoVivo Center for Obesity, Lifestyle Disorders & Research, and a certified lifestyle management and nutrition expert)

EAT LESS THAN YOU NEED
Someone struggling with PCOS must eat 500 calories below their total energy requirement for the day. Also, ensure that carbohydrate doesn’t make up for more than 50% of the total consumption. Reduce the glycemic index by always including fibre & protein alongside carbs. For example, if you are eating rice, include a portion of protein and green leafy vegetables. By doing so, the body takes more time to release the carbohydrates as glucose to the blood, thereby keeping a check on the insulin spike that leads to excess testosterone production.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp