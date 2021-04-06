No worries over ovaries

Rajiv Ambat By

KOCHI: Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a condition that occurs due to hormonal imbalance and insulin resistance. When the body becomes resistant to insulin which opens the cell walls to facilitate the uptake of glucose from the blood, blood glucose levels stay elevated. The pancreas responds to this by producing more insulin to absorb the glucose.

High insulin in the blood stimulates ovaries to produce more testosterone, the male sex hormone, leading to ‘hyperandrogenism’. This condition is an excess of male hormones in the female body. It manifests as excess hair growth, facial hair, acne and irregular menstrual cycle. Women with PCOD may have trouble conceiving and delivering a baby. PCOS can be overcome through appropriate dietary changes and exercisesKeeping a good diet In most cases, a person suffering from PCOS will be either over-weight or have disproportionate composition — a lean muscle mass and higher fat mass. Reducing body fat, while preserving lean muscle mass is very important.

So, it is smart to not go for a crash diet. A calorie deficit diet is important. A calorie deficit can be created by either eating lesser calories, or shedding calories working out. The sensible way is to do both — eat slightly lesser while spending more at the gym.

Some women do the mistake of completely cutting out fat from their diet. While fat is indeed dense in calories, it is extremely important to provide the right amount of fat in the diet, and more so for women! This is because dietary fat is crucial for proper hormonal balance and also to absorb many micronutrients Vitamin D, E, and K.

Exercises

Exercises help make sure that the glucose spike in the blood is effectively managed and absorbed by the cells. Both aerobic exercises like running, swimming and cycling and anaerobic exercises like lifting weight, weight resistance training and gym improve insulin sensitivity. There is a general misconception among women that they should not lift weights. Weight lifting in women has many benefits.

Lifting weights (or weight training) in the gym is a type of resistance training that puts muscle fibres across resistance thereby creating micro-tears inside the fibres. The body rebuilds these, but with better quality and quantity and hence gaining strength. Muscles in our body store up to 400 gms of glucose, as glycogen!

It is highly effective for those facing PCOD and also improves the overall strength of the body.

(The author is the CEO & Chief health office at NuvoVivo Center for Obesity, Lifestyle Disorders & Research, and a certified lifestyle management and nutrition expert)

EAT LESS THAN YOU NEED

Someone struggling with PCOS must eat 500 calories below their total energy requirement for the day. Also, ensure that carbohydrate doesn’t make up for more than 50% of the total consumption. Reduce the glycemic index by always including fibre & protein alongside carbs. For example, if you are eating rice, include a portion of protein and green leafy vegetables. By doing so, the body takes more time to release the carbohydrates as glucose to the blood, thereby keeping a check on the insulin spike that leads to excess testosterone production.

