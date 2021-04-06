Rajeshwar Rao expresses optimism

By Express News Service

KOCHI: M Rajeshwar Rao, deputy governor, RBI, while speaking at the 29th edition of the ‘Mind to Minds’ series virtual session, expressed a high level of optimism that the negative effect of the pandemic on the economy is receding.

Many high-frequency indicators suggest a higher future growth. “Mind to Minds” is a Motivational Leadership Lecture featuring distinguished personalities from the worlds of civil society, academia, business, arts, politics, literature, science, cinema etc for sharing their thoughts and ideas, conducted by Muthoot Pappachan Group.

At the same time, Rao cautioned that the recent surge in Covid cases poses a risk to recovery. He called upon financial institutions to have strong capital buffers to absorb potential losses and sustain the credit flows. Financial institutions should be aware of the rising cyber risks; strive for good governance and practice ethical behaviour as these are the core for a strong financial services industry

