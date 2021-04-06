STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Sanu Mohan, pistol cases will be cracked soon: City Police Commissioner

In both the cases, police teams are facing the biggest challenge of tracking the culprits who have not left behind any evidence that could help the probe team in the investigation.

Published: 06th April 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Sketch of Sanu Mohan released by police 

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid hectic election-related assignments, a team of police officers under the direct monitoring of City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aishwarya Dongre is busy trying to crack two back to back mystery crimes that have put the city police on tenterhooks. Nagaraju Chakilam told TNIE that the police teams are doing their best to solve both the cases and a breakthrough is expected soon.

In both the cases, police teams are facing the biggest challenge of tracking the culprits who have not left behind any evidence that could help the probe team in the investigation. While the first case relates to the death of an 11-year-old girl whose body was found in Muttar river and disappearance of her father Sanu Mohan, the second one is the recovery of a pistol and five bullets from a trolley at Lulu Mall in the city. In Sanu Mohan’s case, police are perusing huge data pertaining to phone call records which the police collected from the mobile phones of Sanu and his wife.

Efforts to collect any clue on the whereabouts of Sanu using digital evidence has become a Herculean task for police because Sanu had sold his mobile phone before disappearing and switched off his wife’s mobile phone, which he was using on the day he left Kochi. Though police recovered Sanu’s mobile phone from a shop, recovery of data was the biggest challenge.

“Based on cal l dat a records and data recovered from the phone, we have been able to pick a few contacts with whom Sanu was in touch before his disappearance. We are verifying a few details and statements collected in the due course of the probe,” said a police officer.

In pistol case, though the police took a person into custody based on the visuals collected from CCTV footage at the mall, he was let off after probe revealed that the person had no connection with the incident. As visuals from CCTV footage aren’t that clear, police are now trying to identify the person through digital image enhancement technique and peruse voluminous video data files recorded by the CCTVs in the mall on the particular day. “It’s not an easy task. We have zeroed-in on a few suspects,” police officials added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanu Mohan
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp