Six decades down the lane

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala’s content platforms have been bursting at the songs with campaign content in the last few weeks. Election parody songs were on a roll, parties yanking each other and capturing the attention of the public. The iconic left anthem of the communist government also got a facelift this season, after 63 long years, through the voice of Sithara Krishna Kumar and Mithun Jayaraj ‘Sumangalaniyum Mamala Naade’ penned in the year 1958 by the orator, lyricist and writer late O V Abdulla.

It was tuned by TC Ummar. The song turned out to be the first anthem made to commemorate the anniversary of the EMS ministry in Kerala. It was performed at the Thalassery Stadium grounds in the presence of several leaders, including the then Chief Minister E M S and A K Gopalan, emphasising the formation of the state. “The song that was part of Thalassery, has now been taken over by Keralites.

Sithara Krishna Kumar

It is being reintroduced as the state is heading to another election season. It was created by the strong duo of those times, and is now asking Keralites to love each other and unite together for a better tomorrow,” Musthafa Zafeer O V, member of the OV family, first Muslim communist family in north Malabar.

Late O V Abdullah and T C Ummar belonged to the two prominent Muslim families, Oliyath Vazha and Maliyekal, who leaned towards communism in the year 1950. The passionate compositions of the duo charmed the singing audience in Thalassery. O V Abdullah and T C Ummer along with justice V S Krishna Iyer formed the group ‘Janatha Sabha’.