STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam gets its second 100-seater boat

The new boat will ply on the Ernakulam-Fort Kochi-Vypeen route, ensuring better connectivity for many daily travellers

Published: 07th April 2021 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By  Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: State Water Transport Department (SWTD) Ernakulam will get its second 100-seater catamaran passenger boat in the next two weeks time period. The new boats will ply on the Ernakulam—Fort Kochi—Vypeen route ensuring more passengers can be on board the vessel at a given time.“The work of the second 100-seater boat was over two months ago. But the IRS certification was pending. The certification procedure will be complete soon. We expect it to be operational by April 14. The boat is constructed with new technology and easy to operate on the Erankulam— Fort Kochi—Vypeen route where the boat ply through shipping channel,” M Sujith, Superintendent SWTD Ernakulam said.

The catamaran boats built by Praga Marine, Aroor, cost Rs 1.9 crore each. These boats can attain a speed of seven nautical miles per hour. With two hulls, these boats are safer than boats with single hull operated by SWTD now. There are two hull chambers with an automatic pump facility to prevent sinking, in case water enters one of the chambers. Apart from that, the boat has an additional engine and propeller in case the primary engine and propeller become dysfunctional and the boat starts to drift to the seaside. 

“These catamaran boats come with glass made sliding windows replacing tarpaulin which has durability issues. The passenger complained about the hot temperature inside the boat and considering it, we installed rotational fans for their comfort,” Sujith said.

SWTD has decided to replace the entire fleet in Ernakulam with catamaran boats. As part of it, seven such boats were ordered and five are under construction. SWTD is expecting to get other boats in the next 45 days interval after the second boat gets IRS certification. Meanwhile, the high-speed boat Vega operating between Vaikom- Ernakulam- Vaikom will be operational in the next two days. The boat was under annual maintenance work for the last one week. The work is almost complete and it is expected to be delivered by Tuesday or Wednesday.  

SWTD is also expecting to operate boats to Mattanchery where dredging is required to anchor boats. An official with the Irrigation department said that the tender has been given for the work. “Due to election code of conduct, the dredging work at Mattanchery is pending. Due to the accumulation of silt, the boats cannot be anchored at Mattanchery boat jetty now. There are funds sanctioned for works at five jetties- Mattanchery, Fort Kochi, Vypeen, Thevara and Kumbalam,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp