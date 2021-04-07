Post-poll, huge piles of single-use plastic gloves to pose a headache

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Following Covid protocol at polling booths, hand sanitisers and single-use plastic gloves were distributed to voters. Although several booths failed to provide plastic gloves, many of them, which provided single-use plastic gloves in the city, saw these gloves being littered in the booths.Asha workers and Kudumbasree workers were in charge of maintaining cleanliness in their respective booths.

“Kudumbasree workers are assigned in each polling booth in Thrikkakara Municipality to take care of disposable gloves and other waste,” said election duty police officer Arun G.Though single-use plastic gloves are a threat to the environment, they were used as a precaution to prevent the spread of Covid.

“Two waste buckets were kept outside polling booths. Voters, after casting their votes, could dispose of these things in the bin. Once it’s filled we pack it and keep it aside,” said Shalini, a Kudumbasree worker at a polling booth in Kakkanad.

“Distributing single-use plastic gloves could have been avoided if the senior officials had thought about its aftermath. If proper planning was taken, they could have used biodegradable plastic gloves instead of solid plastic,” said Dr C M Joy, environmental activist. “Moreover, these are medical waste and need utmost care while disposing,” he said, adding that we need to be cautious in future and stay alert in not polluting the environment.