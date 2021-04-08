20 days after surgery, youth returns home with a new heart

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With a new lease of life, Suryanarayan, an 18-year-old who underwent a successful heart transplant last month, returned home with immense relief and smile. Suryanarayan, diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, had only days to live when he was brought to Lisie Hospital, Kochi. Immediate heart transplantation was the only option before him. After 20 days of surgery, he got discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

It is Aravind’s heart that beats in Suryanarayan. Aravind, 25, was declared brain dead after a road accident on his way to Nagercoil last month. It was on March 18 the surgery took place at Lisie hospital.

“The condition of his heart was very weak when he was brought to the hospital. He was immediately admitted to the ICU wing. Heart transplantation was the only solution. Had he not received a heart at the right time, it would have been difficult to retain his life,” said Dr Jose Chacko Periapuram, who led the heart transplant surgery.

According to the hospital authorities, the main challenge was the transportation of the heart from KIMS Thiruvananthapuram, where Aravind was being treated, to Kochi. His organ was transported by air and the surgery started by around 6.30 pm.