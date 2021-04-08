Anganwadi at Sneha bhavan gets a facelift

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Everything will be new when the tiny tots of the anganwadi attached to the Sneha Bhavan annexe at Kamattipadam arrive for classes after a long interlude forced upon them by Covid-19. The project was launched by Childline Kochi in association with Kochi Corporation.According to Jenson Varyath, director, ChildLine, Kochi, the anganwadi was earlier functioning from a small area inside the Sneha Bhavan annexe.

“It was very congested and didn’t have many facilities. So, a proposal was mooted to create a separate space for the anganwadi,” he said. The plan was to make it child friendly, he added.The new facility has a large play area, an office and a kitchen space.

“The design has been developed keeping in mind the necessities of a child,” Jenson said. “To make the interiors attractive to the children, we decided to rope in NSS volunteers from St Teresa’s College.”

According to Rebecca Gigi, an NSS volunteer, since the space was for the little students, they decided to cover the walls with images they had to learn. “For example, the number train,” she said. It took 17 volunteers working in shifts for five days to paint the walls. “We had earlier done similar work at the government school at Willingdon Island,” she added.