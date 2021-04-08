Ernakulam all set for SSLC tests

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District officials have completed all arrangements for the safe conduct of the SSLC examinations, which will commence from Thursday. Up to 32,598 students in the district will appear for the examinations at 319 centres. The examinations will conclude on April 29. According to the district education department, the examinations on April 8, 9 and 12 will begin at 1.30pm, while those from April 15 to 29 will begin at 9.40am.

“All measures including arrangements for the distribution of question papers, which have been stored in various treasuries, to the examination centres have been completed,” officials said. Special measures adhering to Covid protocol have been put in place, so that students in quarantine or those suffering from the disease can also attend.

Special squads have been formed at the secretariat, revenue district and education district levels to inspect the venues. “Officials have been appointed in each cluster to ensure smooth distribution of question papers. Time schedule will be strictly maintained for the exams. Arrangements have been made to help students with special needs,” the department said.

