STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Show some deference to court, HC tells Govt

The Crime Branch had registered the FIR following a complaint lodged by gold smuggling accused Sandeep Nair, who is currently in judicial custody.

Published: 08th April 2021 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday observed orally that the court needs to be shown “some deference” even as it accepted the state government request to adjourn the hearing on the second FIR registered by the Crime Branch against an unnamed Enforcement Directorate officer till Thursday. Appearing for the government, senior state prosecutor Suman Chakravarthy assured the HC that no further step would be taken in the Crime Branch probe till the court takes up the case again. The government made the submission in response to a petition filed by P Radhakrishnan, the deputy director of ED’s Kochi unit. 

The Crime Branch had registered the FIR following a complaint lodged by gold smuggling accused Sandeep Nair, who is currently in judicial custody. Sandeep had complained that the investigating officer forced him to name the Chief Minister, state ministers and the son of a prominent person in the gold smuggling case.

Chakravarthy submitted that Supreme Court lawyer Harin P Raval, who is engaged in another court, is appearing for the government in this case too. Accepting the plea to adjourn the case, the court stated orally: “Don’t proceed with the probe as such. The second FIR was registered when the court is considering the legality of the other FIR in a similar matter. There has to be some deference to the court.”

The Crime Branch had booked the ED investigating officer under IPC sections 116 (abetment), 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury), 192 (fabricating false evidence), 193 (giving or fabricating false evidence in a judicial proceeding) and 195 A (threatening any person to give false evidence).The first FIR was registered against the ED for allegedly having forced Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, to give a false statement against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Later, the ED approached the court seeking to quash the FIR. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp