A wishtree for the young

This Kochi-based organisation works on providing much-needed positive lifeskills to children and youngsters

Published: 09th April 2021 05:31 AM

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: Inner confidence, courage and personal strength are qualities necessary for a functional person. It is important to seed these virtues in a child young, to help them cope and grow. Wishtree International Group is on a quest to empower youth and children with such qualities. The online digital platform aims to empower the upcoming generation by bringing forth  hidden potential and nurturing their inborn skills.

They offer avenues and sources to gain knowledge, team spirit, develop core values and develop self-discipline. This multidisciplinary organization was formed by three young entrepreneurs Dilish K Daniel, Joshy D Kottaram, and Eldho John Kattoor. The Kochi-based organisation has centres in Mumbai and Dubai.

Wishtree organises expert masterclasses, online competitions, and skill development programs. The digital platform conducts a variety of events including quizzes, painting, mobile photography, and fancy dress competition with the motive of developing a well-nurtured, confident individual with diligence and persistence to succeed in life.

Fay Kazzi, Carolyn Nichol (certified holistic nutritionist), and P Devaraj, Vedic Mathematics trainer on quantitative aptitude are few among the mentors. The website opened in January 2021, and the entire set of events and programs are still being updated. 

“Wishtree International Group has around 20,000 registered accounts within two months of launch. We aim to mould a vibrant youth for tomorrow through the umpteen opportunities and by providing them a chance to learn from experts. What sets us apart from the other conceptional learning platforms is the inclusion of interesting contests and motivational cash prizes to all participants”, says Dilish K Daniel, Cofounder of Wishtree International Group.

Participants will get hold of assured gifts worth up to Rs.500/- for each contest registration, individual prizes worth up to Rs.25,000 for contest winners. The platform is open for all Indians and NRIs.  Wishtree International Group also donates Rs 1 from each new sign up towards child welfare. 

