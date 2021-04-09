STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Be wary of water-borne diseases, drink boiled water: Health Dept 

As the mercury steadily rises with the summer intensifying, the district health department has advised caution against water-borne diseases.

jaundice

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the mercury steadily rises with the summer intensifying, the district health department has advised caution against water-borne diseases. Precautionary measures need to be adopted against all types of water-borne diseases, including shigella, jaundice, typhoid and diarrhoea. As per the district health department, 6,887 people have developed water-borne disease so far this year in Ernakulam district.

According to the data from the District Medical Office, 11 jaundice, nine suspected hepatitises, 10 shigella (in which five are suspected) and 14 typhoid cases have been reported in the district so far this year.

Along with these, outbreak of diarrhoeal diseases has been reported in various parts of the district including Thrikkakara, where 92 cases have been reported, and Chellanam and Kochi where 26 and 82 cases have been reported respectively. Jaundice and shigella cases have been reported mostly in Okkal, Vazhakulam, Karukutty, Kalady and Maradu.

“The health department has conducted proper investigation in the regions where the outbreak has been reported. “In many cases, contaminated drinking water and food consumption from unhygienic surroundings proved to be the villains. Even the welcome drinks served at wedding functions and related occasions have also caused the outbreaks. Therefore, all should be cautious while drinking and taking food from outside,” said N K Kuttappan, Ernakulam DMO.

If not properly treated, diarrhoeal diseases can be fatal. Intake of fluids including ORS, tender coconut water, lemon juice with salt and sugar prepared in boiling water will be helpful.“If vomiting, diarrhoea, fatigue or severe fever persist, consult a doctor and seek immediate treatment,” said DMO.

water-borne diseases
