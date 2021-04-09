STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops search Kochi coast for Sri Lankans

The Central Intelligence had warned the state police on Tuesday that a 45-member team under a Mullaitivu (Sri Lanka) native have arrived in Kerala.

Published: 09th April 2021 05:41 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the backdrop of an intelligence alert on the possible trafficking of Sri Lankan Tamils via the Kerala coast, the state police carried out an extensive search operation on the Kochi coast and in the adjoining areas. Personnel from the Navy, Coast Guard and the Marine Enforcement joined the day and night operation, the police said. 

The Central Intelligence had warned the state police on Tuesday that a 45-member team under a Mullaitivu (Sri Lanka) native have arrived in Kerala. Searches were carried out at beaches, resorts and homestays in Cherai, Munambom, Pallippuram and Edavanakkad areas. “The police have asked the owners of hotels, resorts and homestays to the inform police if they notice the arrival of persons from Sri Lankan,” an officer said. The police also checked a fishing boat carrying fishermen from Tamil Nadu that had anchored on the Kochi coast on Wednesday. However, the boat owner produced all relevant documents and the boat was released.  

Besides Kochi, the police conducted searches in areas under the jurisdiction of 18 coastal police stations from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram. The officers patrolled the sea on country boats and checked the fishing boats which were found suspicious. Intelligence agencies confirmed that big-time agencies are operating in Tamil Nadu to help Sri Lankan Tamils migrate to Europe and Australia illegally. Though the police arrested 10 persons in connection with the Munambom human trafficking incident, there was no further headway. 

