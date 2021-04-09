STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Further tests to confirm if 4-year-old girl was abused

Muvattupuzha police launch probe into Assamese victim’s injuries

Published: 09th April 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: The medical board, formed to look into the injuries of a four-and-a-half-year-old girl child of an Assamese couple at Muvattupuzha, has decided not to go by the statement of the child that the injuries on her private parts were from a fall she suffered while playing. The board will conduct further medical examination of the victim girl who is recuperating from severe injuries and internal infection under special care of a team of doctors at Kottayam Government Medical College.

illus | express

The board, which met on Thursday under the leadership of Dr P Savida, superintendent of Institute of Child Health (ICH) in Government Medical College Hospital at Kottayam, reviewed the medical examination reports of the child and decided that the child need to be medically examined in details to clear certain doubts pertaining to sexual abuse.

“We need to conduct a detailed medical examination that requires anaesthetic support. But her health condition is not fit for an anaesthetic procedure. So we have decided to wait,” said Savida.Officials said the child’s condition was very bad when she was brought to the hospital. As per the medical reports, the child had huge pus formation in the anal cavity apart from a femur fracture and several injury marks on the body.  Medical examination also detected that the child was starving for many days.       

“There is a specific protocol that we need to follow when we get patients with injuries that indicate physical and sexual assault. We will be doing further medical tests to confirm it,” said a doctor.The medical board’s decision to go for a detailed test comes at a time when the child has given a statement to the police and the magistrate that she suffered injuries after she fell on a bicycle while playing at home.

Muvattupuzha police launched a probe into the incident after doctors attending on her at the hospital raised suspicion about possible sexual abuse, but the girl’s statement forced the police to pause the probe. The girl and her parents were staying on rented premises at Perumattam. After the girl complained of abdominal pain, she was first taken to a private hospital and later shifted to MCH on March 25.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp