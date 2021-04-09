MVD, police yet to curb illegal parking

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite Elamkulam junction getting cramped by the illegal parking of a large number of vehicles on either side of the Sahodaran Ayyappan Road, the police and the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) seem to have turned a blind eye to the problem.Though barricades and reflectors were placed, and other measures implemented, along the stretch that has a sharp curve, the authorities are yet to put a blanket ban on parking there.

According to experts, the number of accidents on the stretch can be controlled only if the agencies concerned declare the stretch as a no-parking area. “Compared to other roads, the vehicle flow is high through the stretch. Since the road doesn’t have ample width, a parking regulation has to be put in place. Not just the SA Road, but the whole city needs a proper parking policy,” said Adarshkumar G Nair, road safety expert.

“Even after nine persons lost their lives on the stretch, vehicles continue to be parked on either side of the road. Since the turning radius at the Elamkulam junction is very small, the chances for accidents are high. More accidents are likely to happen if the stretch is not declared a no-parking zone. Rash driving is not the lone reason behind all the accidents,” said Krishnan K, a daily commuter.

Former Mayor Soumini Jain pointed out that illegal parking is a major reason for accidents in the city.

“Since this particular area has witnessed such a large number of accidents, the police and the MVD should give priority to preventing accidents. If there is any kind of encroachment, strict action should be taken to clear it,” she said. She demanded a study with the help of expert agencies to pinpoint the exact reason for accidents.

“Agencies like NATPAC should be deployed to find the real cause of accidents on the stretch,” Soumini said. Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said the decision to announce the area as a no-parking zone would be taken soon. “The matter will be brought before the District Road Safety Committee. A decision will be taken without much delay,” the ACP said.