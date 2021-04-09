By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid-19 pandemic has been transformational for every Industry. While the world was on lockdown, we realised the need to go local, support local enterprises and depend on them, while also helping them grow. Fanfare The Buzzaar, a flea market launched in 2019 by city-based influencer Ranjini Achuthan is returning after the pandemic with Kaineetam Fest 2021 and the idea is to shop local.

The team started by launching a hashtag campaign #ithaanuchantha + #vocalforlocalkerala, which was promoted by celebrities like Aiswarya Lakshmi and Poornima Indrajith, urging people to be vocal for local startups. The campaign ends on April 10, when five winners will be given away eco-friendly hampers “The impact of Covid-19 should teach us to be more self-sufficient and sustainable. It must create a shift in the way we shop and support local creators and entrepreneurs,” says Ranjini.

Kaineetam Fest 2021 will feature over 30 local brands selling everything from fashion, accessories, utilities, personal care products and food. “It is the return to trade between people. Shopping local has to become a new thought. We are reminding people about this through the #vocalforlocalkerala hashtag challenge,” says Ranjini.

One of the first flea markets to be held in Kochi post the lockdown, the crew is taking all precautions to ensure a safe shopping experience. “Masks and social distancing will be compulsory. Even our partners are particular about sanitising the merchandise and breaking the chain,” she adds.

At Oberon Mall, NH Bye Pass, Edappally On April10, 11

Snana

Snana Naturals is a handcrafted skincare brand established in the year 2017 to tackle skincare issues irrespective of age and gender. As the name suggests they provide 100% pure natural products to embellish the skin with better nourishment using the finest ingredients.

DrunkenBeef

DrunkenBeef is a well-curated homemade meat relish by a chef turned food developer. This recipe has been formulated to snug her hunger pang during continual road trips. The concept was to prepare and carry shelf-stable food alongside, to avoid messing up the stomach and wasting time in search of food.

Prapti

‘Finding your passion’ is exactly how one would describe Prapti, a brand born out of the passion two sisters have for jewellery. Prapti has a wide range of statement german silver, natural stone and traditional jewellery all the way from Jaipur, where they work with local artisans.

Neeraja Ravikumar

Neeraja Ravikumar is a personalized homegrown designer brand with a journey of passion and self-realisation. Blending the essence of Chendamangalam weavers with the contemporary Malayalam fashion, they create pure handloom comfort wear.

Pupa bags

Pupa bags is a Kerala based start-up that rehashes hemp-made products, trying to bring the organic product to the spotlight. Hemp, basically a biotechnologically modified derivative of the cannabis plant is a sustainable, eco-friendly alternative to plastics, cotton and other synthetic materials that pollute our waterways and environment.

Coconutstories

Coconutstorieskerala is a lifestyle brand encapsulating everything Malayali— from souvenirs and collectables to daily wear. Ixora, plumeria, hibiscus, gulmohar, lotus and oleander, Basheer and Kunjunni Mash find a place in their creative flow.

Byhand

Byhandcochin is a premium ethnic fashion brand that promotes everything traditional and handmade. The passion to market eco-friendly, handwoven, hand block printed, hand-dyed apparel to the masses at GBTIP (Going Back to India Price) and to put the planet before anything else drove Rajendra Prasad to establish Byhand in 2017. In Kochi, Mayor Soumini Jain marked the beginning of the brand in November 2020.