Daily Covid jabs to be scaled up to 30,000

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To cover all those who are vulnerable to the infection, the district administration has decided to scale up the daily vaccination target to 30,000. The decision comes in the wake of the surge in Covid cases in the district. So far, over 5 lakh people have been administered vaccine in the district.

On Thursday alone, 25,438 were given the vaccine at 175 centres. According to health officials, Ernakulam is the first district to administer over 25,000 vaccine doses on a single day. So far, over 5,10,201 people got vaccinated. While 4,40,691 people have received the first dose as on Thursday, 69,510 have been administered the second dose. However, the challenge is vaccinating all those above the age of 45. According to District Collector S Suhas, the district has around 11 lakh people aged over 45 and 3 lakh of them have been vaccinated so far.

“More vaccination centres in government and private facilities have been arranged to facilitate the drive. We hope that in two weeks, we will be able to vaccinate the majority of those in the vulnerable list,” said the collector. Meanwhile, the district health department has advised those who took the first dose of Covaxin to turn up only on Saturdays and Sundays at select hospitals for the second dose.