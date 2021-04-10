Spices Board signs MoU with UNDP India’s Accelerator Lab

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Spices Board India under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and UNDP India’s Accelerator Lab signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the aim to build a blockchain-based traceability interface for Indian spices to enhance transparency in the supply chain and trade.Blockchain is a decentralised process of recording transactions on an open and shared electronic ledger.

This allows for ease and transparency in data management across a complex network, including farmers, brokers, distributors, processors, retailers, regulators, and consumers, thus simplifying the supply chain. It will allow farmers just as all other members of the supply chain to access the information which further makes the entire supply chain more efficient and equitable,” a release said.

UNDP and Spices Board India are working towards integrating the Blockchain Traceability Interface with the e-Spice Bazaar portal developed by Spices Board India for connecting spices farmers with markets. The design of the blockchain interface is expected to be completed by next month.The project will be piloted with over 3,000 farmers engaged in chilli and turmeric farming in select districts of Andhra Pradesh. D Sathiyan, secretary, Spices Board India, said India’s spices export crossed a milestone of $3 billion during 2019-20, and the board’s estimates indicate that India would cross that milestone and achieve a new high during 2020-21.

This UNDP-Spices Board joint initiative to build a blockchain-powered traceability interface for Indian spices is another significant milestone in the journey to make the spices value chain efficient, transparent and equitable for all stakeholders, it said.

“This traceability interface is expected to enhance consumer confidence and facilitate the sourcing of spices for exports as well as for local value addition and use. Upon successful demonstration, the Board would like to expand the reach of this interface to cover all major spices and regions of the country, and expects to have continuous partnership and support from the UNDP,” Sathiyan said.