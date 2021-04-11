Air India Express flight with 160 passengers makes emergency landing at Kochi airport

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Riyadh-Karipur Air India Express flight with 160 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Kochi airport at around 3:10 am on Sunday morning.

"The flight encountered some technical issues, forcing it to make an emergency landing at the Cochin International Airport," a spokesman for the Kochi airport said.

He said all the passengers were flown to the Karipur airport on another flight. "All the passengers are safe," he added.

This is the second emergency landing by an Air India Express flight in the last three days.

On Friday, an Air India Express flight to Kuwait, which took off from the nearby Karipur airport with 17 passengers and six crew made a "precautionary" landing shortly after take-off after a fire alarm went off in the cargo section. After the alarm went off, the pilot chose to return and the aircraft landed safely. Later, it was found that it was a false alarm.