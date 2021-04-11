Ernakulam on tenterhooks as Covid surges; health officials urge public to up vigil

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a two-month respite, Covid-19 cases have started spiking again in Ernakulam district alarmingly. On Saturday, 977 fresh cases were recorded in the district -- the highest in the state on the day. What’s worrying is that there has been an increase of 370 cases in 24 hours. On Friday, the district had reported 607 new Covid cases and 126 recoveries. Health officials have raised concern as the number of hospital admissions has shot up quickly and recoveries have come down in the district. According to officials, there has been a spike in the number of patients with severe infection and symptoms.

“With the vaccination drive under way, people are letting their guard down thinking the situation is getting back to normal. It is important to keep in mind that vaccination is only a protection, and that there is no guarantee that a person will acquire complete immunity by taking the jab. Furthermore, immunity acquired from the vaccination also varies from person to person. The time period of immunity can vary from six-nine months to even years in some cases,” said a health official.

On Saturday, the most number of Covid cases in the district was reported from Elamkunnapuzha (29), followed by Thrikkakara (27), Tripunithura (25), Rayamangalam (25), Vengola (23), Kaloor (22) and Ernakulam South and Cheranaloor (21 each).

The number of Covid patients admitted to private hospitals rose to 334 on Saturday, against 262 new admissions on Tuesday. Also, the number of active cases in the district has crossed the 5,000-mark.“The number of daily Covid tests in the district has been increased to identify and isolate those infected. The fact that there has been a spike in the number of ‘Category C’ patients — with severe infection and symptoms — is a matter of concern. If we are unable to bring down the numbers soon, it can be a severe blow to the entire health sector. This is a coordinated effort, and therefore, the public should adopt preventive measures willingly,” said District Medical Officer N K Kuttapan.

As the health department is planning to intensify the mass vaccination drive, officials have raised concern that they run out of vaccine doses. The district health department plans to complete the vaccination of around 8 lakh people above the age of 45 years in the district over the next two weeks. “We have over 50,000 vaccine doses at our disposal and it would be sufficient for carrying out the vaccination for four more days. We have informed the state government regarding the requirements.

The vaccine doses are supplied by the Centre, we hope to receive more stock of vaccine doses soon,” said Dr Kuttapan.In view of the worsening situation, the police have strengthened Covid preventive measures in the district. “We should all revisit the basics of Covid prevention, and remain vigilant,” said a police official.