Police to crack down on illegal storage, sale of crackers ahead of Vishu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ahead of Vishu, police have decided to check unauthorised sale of firecrackers. Police will conduct checks in rural areas of district especially in regions like Perumbavoor, Muvattupuzha and North Paravoor where firecrackers are more likely to be illegally stored for sales during the run-up to Vishu.Ernakulam rural police chief K Karthick said the police will conduct raids to ensure that no firecrackers are illegally stored and sold. “We will undertake checks to prevent mishaps,” he said.

As per police sources, fire crackers from Sivakasi are being brought in huge quantities and stored in godowns which do not follow any specific safety guidelines. “Normally, the licence holders are the main culprit. They bring in fire crackers over and above their licence limit and divert them to other places. This is a risky affair as improper storage of firecrackers can result in accidents,” said a senior police officer.

The district administration is expected to call a meeting of officials from revenue department, police and fire force to discuss the procedure that needs to be followed to check the illegal sale of firecrackers on account of Vishu.“Legal action will be initiated against those who are into unauthorised storage and sale of firecrackers,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, firecracker sellers are hoping for renewed sales this year as Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown destroyed their business last year. “Covid destroyed our business last year. Huge quantities of firecrackers which were stored for sales during Vishu got damaged due to lockdown. This time, we are expecting a demand for firecrackers as life has returned to normal,” said a merchant.