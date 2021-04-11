STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sanu scripted Vaiga's murder more than six months ago: Cops

Relatives say he was cut off from his family for the past five years, but situation changed six months ago

Published: 11th April 2021 05:52 AM

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

THRIKKUNNAPPUZHA: Kochi-based businessman Sanu Mohan’s disappearance and the death of his 11-year-old daughter Vaiga did not happen at the spur of the moment, but was planned some six months in advance, say investigators. Though Sanu, an interior designer, shifted from Pune to Kochi nearly five years ago, he made no effort to contact his relatives. But it changed six months ago. 

“Sanu contacted us and then visited our home after Onam. In the past six months, he and his family visited us for more than five times. We don’t know the reason for the change as he was completely cut off from the family for the past five years. If Sanu had indeed committed the crime, then he was planning it for the past six months,” said relative.

They say Sanu avoided taking Remya along with him while going from Pallana to his uncle’s house at Kariyilakkulangara along with his daughter. “Sanu reached from Remya’s sister’s home at Kanjipadam to our house around 7.30pm on March 21. He refused to take his wife along with him to visit his uncle’s house at Kariyilakkulangara where Sanu spent his childhood. He told his father-in-law that he would return late as he wanted to discuss something with his uncle. But we later found out that Sanu didn’t visit his uncle’s home,” he said.

Sanu looked upset during for the last one month. “It was evident from his face that Sanu was disturbed. We are not saying that he killed his daughter, but it was sure that he was planning to do something with the help of his daughter,” said another person. 

Earlier, the investigation team found he had concealed many dealings from his family and wife Remya. 
Meanwhile, DCP Aishwarya Dongre on Saturday visited the flat at Kangarapady where Sanu Mohan was living with his family for the past five years. “It was just part of the investigation, I visited the complex and interacted residents there. We are moving on the right track and we will soon unearth the mystery,” said Aishwarya.

