Vaiga murder: Kin allege foul play, say Sanu can’t kill his daughter

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

THRIKKUNNAPUZHA: Despite the mounting evidence against him, missing businessman Sanu Mohan’s family refuses to believe that he had killed his daughter Vaiga. They believe some foul play behind Vaiga’s death and Sanu’s disappearance. The girl’s body was recovered from the Muttar river near Manjummel on March 22. “I know my son better than anyone. He cannot live without his daughter. It’s possible that he was suffering from some financial issues, but he can’t kill his daughter. If he indeed had killed his daughter, then he would have ended his life too.

Though, Sanu and I were not in touch over the past five years, the days I spent with them in Pune is enough for me understand their bonding. Definitely there is a conspiracy behind Vaiga’s death and Sanu’s disappearance,” said Sarala, Sanu’s mother.

She said Sanu and his family were at Pallana, Remya’s uncle’s home, on the fateful day. “Did something happen there that led to the incident? I need to know the truth. My long wait to see my kids ended up in tragedy. I am sure that he can’t kill his daughter,” Sarala said, looking to the place where Vaiga’s body was laid to rest. Raju, Sanu’s father-in-law, said both Sanu and Vaiga were like close friends.

“It’s true that he was hiding many things from the family. We got to meet him only after he started living in Kochi. Vaiga was his life. We felt nothing wrong on March 2, when we spent a day with him. What’s the point in killing his daughter? She was everything for him,” said Raju.Umesh Ullas, Remya’s cousin, with whom Sanu’s family was in contact for the past six months, said Sanu was a model father. “Sanu’s bonding with his wife and child was deep. He and Vaiga were inseparable,” said Umesh.