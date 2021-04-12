842 test Covid-19 positive in Ernakulam, 120 recover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district on Sunday saw another surge in Covid-19 cases, affirming the fears of health experts that the state is witnessing the second wave of the pandemic.The district on Sunday reported 842 new Covid cases.

Of this, source of infection of four persons could not be traced. As many as five health care workers got infected. With 50 persons testing positive on Sunday, the situation at Thrikkakara is causing a worry for health officials. “As of now, we are increasing the Covid tests conducted in the region. Since the situation is going out of hand, we are trying to identify and isolate as many infected people as possible. The district health department has created a separate action plan for Thrikkakara,” said a health official.

The district reported 120 recoveries on Sunday, way below the daily positive cases. A total of 5,908 patients are currently undergoing treatment for the viral disease. As many as 4,218 patients are being treated at their homes. While 385 patients are being treated at various private hospitals.